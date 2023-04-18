watchOS 10 said to deliver new home screen layout with folders to Apple Watch

According to information shared via Twitter by @analyst941 on Tuesday, Apple’s forthcoming watchOS 10 operating system for the Apple Watch will feature a new Home Screen layout with folders.

Happy 9:41 AM I saved the best for last, watchOS will have a redesigned homescreen layout/grid. heavy details SOON. but it's going to be much easier to use, move, & act more familiar to iOS, including folders.📂 Unsure if it will be a third option or replace grid as default. pic.twitter.com/GuNvcnmIox — 941 (@analyst941) April 18, 2023

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The source claimed the new layout would be easier to navigate and have more iOS-like aspects, including folders for apps. However, they are unsure if the new layout would be enabled by default or available as a secondary option. The source did not share any additional information, but said they will provide more details soon. In his newsletter last weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch’s biggest software update since 2015. Notably, he said one of the planned enhancements for the Apple Watch is an “updated interface,” which would align with a redesigned Home Screen. Apple Watch apps have been organized in a honeycomb grid since the device launched in 2015, with a scrollable list view also available.

MacDailyNews Note: Currently, Apple Watch users can display apps on a grid or in a list. To choose one, follow these steps:

Touch and hold anywhere on the Home Screen (where apps are displayed; press the Digital Crown to access). Choose Grid View or List View.

