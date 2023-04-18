5 Comments

  1. The way that most banks treat their customers is a crime. Literally. (Looking at you, Wells Fargo.) I’ve long switched my savings and checking to my local credit union, but happy to support Apple as well…

    Reply

  3. Apple is becoming a “fractional reserve lender,” I guess? How else can an entity give that kind of return, w/o drawing from other income streams?

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,