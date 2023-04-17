4 Comments

    1. You can sign up for Apple Card Savings account in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can find the option when looking at your Apple Card and tapping the three dots in the upper-right corner, then tapping on “Daily Cash.”

  3. For those who need expanded steps on finding it (like me):

    Open Apple credit card in wallet.
    Click on circle with 3 dots in it.
    Click on Daily Cash
    Scroll down to Daily Cash Election, click on Set Up next to Savings.
    Read the not so fine print (4.07% interest rate as of today (so, yes, it will change daily) then press Continue.
    After adding my SSN, then pressing Next it says you are done.
    NOTE– system may get overloaded as this gets out…….

