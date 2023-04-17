Starting today, Apple Card users can choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards with a Savings account from Goldman Sachs, which offers a high-yield APY of 4.15 percent* — a rate that’s more than 10 times the national average.** With no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements, users can easily set up and manage their Savings account directly from Apple Card in Wallet.***

“Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, in a statement. “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”

Once a Savings account is set up, all future Daily Cash earned by the user will be automatically deposited into the account. The Daily Cash destination can also be changed at any time, and there’s no limit on how much Daily Cash users can earn. To build on their savings even further, users can deposit additional funds into their Savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.

Users will also have access to an easy-to-use Savings dashboard in Wallet, where they can conveniently track their account balance and interest earned over time. Users can also withdraw funds at any time through the Savings dashboard by transferring them to a linked bank account or to their Apple Cash card, with no fees.****

The new Savings account from Goldman Sachs builds upon the financial health benefits that Apple Card already offers, with absolutely no fees,***** Daily Cash on every purchase, and tools that encourage users to pay less Apple Card interest — all, while offering the privacy and security users expect from Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: The fine print:

*Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is 4.15 percent as of 4/14/2023. APY may change at any time. Maximum balance limits apply. Savings is available with iOS 16.4 and later.

**Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of 3/20/2023. See the FDIC website for more information.

***Savings accounts are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch. Member FDIC. Savings is available to Apple Card Owners and Co-Owners, subject to eligibility requirements.

****Transfer limits apply to Savings transfers to and from Apple Cash. See the Deposit Account Agreement for more information regarding transfer limits.

*****Variable APRs for Apple Card range from 15.74 percent to 26.74 percent based on creditworthiness. Rates are as of April 1, 2023. Apple Card is subject to credit approval, available only for qualifying applicants in the United States, and issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.