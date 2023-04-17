One of Apple’s biggest product launch events ever happens at WWDC this June

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June will be one of the most critical events in the company’s history, featuring one of Apple’s biggest product launch events ever with its new reality headset, a new xrOS operating system and accompanying SDK, new MacBooks, macOS 14, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The updated versions of iOS and iPadOS aren’t likely to offer major new features — unlike last year’s software, which ushered in a new lock screen. But they should satisfy a checklist of user requests with more minor improvements. I’m also not expecting major macOS or tvOS changes. The new Apple Watch operating system, however, will bring bigger enhancements, including an updated interface.

With the Reality headset — which I detailed in-depth here — Apple is preparing for a future beyond the iPhone and iPad. I’m told the device will come with a clear story for developers — in terms of how they’ll want to use it — and much of the weeklong conference will showcase the headset’s on-board App Store and accompanying tools…

Moving on to the Mac, Apple has several new models in the works: a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with in-house chips and updated high-end MacBook Pro models. All of these should go on sale either this year or in early 2024. There are also two Mac Studio follow-ups planned, but their timing is less clear.

At least some of the new laptops will be announced at WWDC, I’ve been told. But there’s a big caveat: The models coming in June probably won’t boast major new M3 chips. Instead, they’ll run something in line with the current M2 processors.