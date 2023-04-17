Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid expansion

Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his visit to inaugurate Apple’s first retail store in the country this week, Reuters reports citing “familiar with the plans.”

Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil for Reuters:

The visit by Cook to open the first official company-owned outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi this week underscores Apple’s growing ambitions for India, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports. Cook will meet Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi, said the two sources, who included an Indian government official. One of the sources added the Apple chief would also meet India’s deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The sources did not elaborate, but Cook’s meetings come amid Apple’s growing focus on India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

MacDailyNews Take: Last week, Observer reported that Apple’s long-term goal is for their contract assemblers to make up to 45 percent of iPhones in India in its belated shift away from CCP-controlled China.

