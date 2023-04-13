Apple’s long-term goal is to bring 45% of iPhone assembly to India

Currently, less than 5 percent of iPhones sold worldwide are assembled in India, but Apple’s long-term goal is for their contract assemblers to make up to 45 percent of iPhones in India in its belated shift away from CCP-controlled, hence unreliable China.

iPhone models today are assembled in India by Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu and Wistron in Karnataka.

Sissi Cao for the Observer:

Apple CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to visit India next week to open the first two Apple stores in the country… It will be Cook’s first trip to India in seven years and comes as the country becomes increasingly important to Apple as it shifts its supply chain focus away from China. Since last year, Apple has been moving some of its iPhone production to India from China to take advantage of the country’s generous government subsidies to electronics manufacturing, lower labor costs and more predictable political climate. In the past 12 months, India might have doubled its iPhone export to $2.5 billion, pending official data. For now, the country makes less than 5 percent of iPhones sold worldwide, but Apple’s long-term goal is to assemble up to 45 percent of iPhones in India, analysts estimate.

MacDailyNews Take: Can’t happen soon enough.

The CCP’s lunacy is India’s gain. – MacDailyNews, March 3, 2023

