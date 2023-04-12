Apple stock is ‘a screaming buy’

A stock market sell-off in 2022 caused Apple’s stock to fall 27% throughout the year. The market has enjoyed a surge in 2023, with Apple shares up 24% year to date. However, recent reports that the company’s Mac sales are falling could prompt a short-term dip, and make it a screaming buy,” writes The Motley Fool’s Dani Cook.
Dani Cook for The Motley Fool:
While a stumble in PCs is concerning for Apple’s Mac segment, it isn’t particularly damning for the company’s long-term success. The company’s home-grown computer chips, dubbed Apple Silicon, perform far better than the competition. In battery life alone, Apple’s M2 chip provided between 50% and over 100% more battery life than competing versions from Dell and Asus. The company’s edge primarily stems from the complete control it has over its chip production, while its rivals rely on suppliers such as Intel and AMD. As a result, Apple’s outperforming chips and Macs will likely allow it to surpass its rivals over the long term…
Apple’s Mac segment is an essential part of its business model. However, with solid growth still coming from its larger segments, such as digital services, it’s worth buying a dip in its stock price, as PC market declines won’t last forever…
Apple shares are currently down 5% for the year, but that figure could grow over the next few days as news about the company’s decline in Mac shipments continues to spread. If that’s the case, the company’s stock will be a screaming buy. However, even if it doesn’t see a substantial dip, Apple remains a stock you can buy and hold indefinitely as it gradually grows.
MacDailyNews Take: Regular accumulation of Apple shares works wonders in the long term.
1 Comment
no it is not screaming buy. if apple paid out a larger dividend then perhaps, as that would surely increase demand. Steve Jobs works for 1 dollar a year. once you made that billion, who are we kidding you are just hoarding dollars.
come on, you could spend a million dollars a year for the next 1000 years, please, you are not going to miss a meal, or health care.
CEO’s salaries are inflationary. the averaging of such high salaries make if look as if average wages are doing great. that’s how we end up with the average home costing $300+K, average car $47K+. can you believe a truck cost $50,000 dollars plus, why?
greed. germay can ship a benz, across the ocean, pay their union car workers twice as much as their american counterparts, and sell it for not much more money if not less.
the CEO’s, presidents, vp’s of all those departments, please… they are taking out of these companies way too much money and returning to the owners of the company way too little. no salary above 2 million dollars, for public companies, if the ceo wants more he or she should buy shares and make the rest of what they want in dividends paid out. that is the best way to gauge their performance at a company. at for God’s sake when fire them stop giving them money for being fired. that to me is the ultimate every kid gets a trophy syndrome taking place.