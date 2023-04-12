Apple stock is ‘a screaming buy’

A stock market sell-off in 2022 caused Apple’s stock to fall 27% throughout the year. The market has enjoyed a surge in 2023, with Apple shares up 24% year to date. However, recent reports that the company’s Mac sales are falling could prompt a short-term dip, and make it a screaming buy,” writes The Motley Fool’s Dani Cook.

Dani Cook for The Motley Fool:

While a stumble in PCs is concerning for Apple’s Mac segment, it isn’t particularly damning for the company’s long-term success. The company’s home-grown computer chips, dubbed Apple Silicon, perform far better than the competition. In battery life alone, Apple’s M2 chip provided between 50% and over 100% more battery life than competing versions from Dell and Asus. The company’s edge primarily stems from the complete control it has over its chip production, while its rivals rely on suppliers such as Intel and AMD. As a result, Apple’s outperforming chips and Macs will likely allow it to surpass its rivals over the long term…

Apple’s Mac segment is an essential part of its business model. However, with solid growth still coming from its larger segments, such as digital services, it’s worth buying a dip in its stock price, as PC market declines won’t last forever…

Apple shares are currently down 5% for the year, but that figure could grow over the next few days as news about the company’s decline in Mac shipments continues to spread. If that’s the case, the company’s stock will be a screaming buy. However, even if it doesn’t see a substantial dip, Apple remains a stock you can buy and hold indefinitely as it gradually grows.