Apple’s sales in India grow 50% YOY, hit $6 billion in last 12 months

Apple’s sales in India grew by nearly 50%, hitting hit $6 billion in the last 12 months versus $4.1 billion in the 12 months prior, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has arrived in the country to open its first compan-owned retail stores.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Bloomberg News:

Apple, which has thus far relied on retail partners and online sales in India, didn’t respond to a request for comment. The company launched its online store in India in 2020 and its sales drive is set for a boost as it opens its first local store Tuesday in an upscale business district in the financial hub of Mumbai. Two days later, it plans to open an outlet in the capital, New Delhi. Apple’s India sales surged during the pandemic as customers bought iPhones and iPads to work and study from home. And that momentum has continued, helped by financing and trade-in options. Yet its base is small — just about 4% of India’s nearly 700 million smartphone users have iPhones — as the world’s second-biggest mobile market is led by cheaper local brands as well as Chinese and South Korean manufacturers. But the Cupertino, California-based company ranked No. 1 in unit sales of devices above $365 last year, according to researcher Counterpoint.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s tons of (rapidly growing) headroom in India for Apple!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.