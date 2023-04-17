watchOS 10 will reportedly be the biggest Apple Watch operating system update ever

watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch’s biggest software update ever, according to Bloomberg News. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 during its annual WWDC keynote address on June 5th.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The new Apple Watch operating system, however, will bring bigger enhancements, including an updated interface. The watchOS update will tell you most of what you need to know about the Apple Watch in 2023. That’s because hardware changes are expected to be minimal, so the operating system upgrade will be the focus.

MacDailyNews Take: We expect the initial watchOS 10 developer beta to be released soon after the WWDC keynote address with the first public beta to be released the following month for those enrolled in the free Apple Beta Software Program.

