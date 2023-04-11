Steve Jobs Archive releases free e-book ‘Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words’

A curated collection of Steve’s speeches, interviews and correspondence, Make Something Wonderful offers an unparalleled look into how one of the world’s most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work.

In these pages, Steve shares his perspective on his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all.

Featuring an introduction by Laurene Powell Jobs and edited by Leslie Berlin, this beautiful handbook is designed to inspire readers to make their own “wonderful somethings” that move the world forward.

MacDailyNews Take: Wonderful, indeed!

You can read the free book here and also via Apple Books here.

