‘Star Wars’ and ‘Euphoria’ stars join cast of new Apple TV film ‘Echo Valley’

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and “Star Wars” star Domhnall Gleeson have been cast in Apple TV+’s upcoming film “Echo Valley.”

Brenna Cooper for DigitalSpy:

Starring The Hunger Games‘ Julianne Moore, Echo Valley follows the story of Kate Garretson (Moore) as a woman who spends her time at a secluded Southeastern Pennsylvania Farm training horses after a personal tragedy. However, the story takes a turn when her daughter Claire (Sweeney) shows up at the farm, terrified and covered in someone else’s blood. But how far will Kate go to protect her child? Alongside Moore and Sweeney, Gleeson features as a local criminal who causes havoc in Kate’s life by confronting her with secrets about her family.

