Beleaguered Apple supplier Japan Display teams up with China’s HKC in latest turnaround bid

Japan Display will team up with China’s HKC on next-generation display technology it said on Monday, as the beleaguered Apple supplier launches its latest turnaround bids after eight consecutive years of losses.

Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters:

News of the tie-up, against the backdrop of Washington’s push to curb China’s ability to make advanced chips, sent Japan Display’s shares soaring. The stock closed up 21% in its biggest one-day gain in a year. Formed a decade ago when the LCD businesses of Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corp, and Sony Corp merged in a government-brokered deal, Japan Display has been selling assets to try to return to profit. The two companies will jointly plan and build display-making plants, using Japan Display’s eLEAP OLED technology, targeting mass production in 2025, Japan Display said… [Japan Display], which is majority-owned by Cayman Islands-based Ichigo Trust, makes the small displays used in smartphones, cars and other products.

MacDailyNews Take: Has Japan Display’s rather impressive string of failures finally come to an end?

