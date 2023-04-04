iOS 17 said to drop support for iPhone X, first-gen iPad Pros, iPhone 8, and more

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and fifth-generation iPad, according to a source via Twitter “with a proven track record for upcoming software updates,” according to MacRumors.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

If this rumor is accurate, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 would be incompatible with most devices powered by the A11 Bionic chip or older. The only exceptions would be the sixth-generation and seventh-generation iPad models with the A10 Fusion chip and the second-generation 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the A10X Fusion chip. iPhones and iPads equipped with the A5 through A11 chip are affected by a bootrom security vulnerability that Apple cannot patch on these devices, as the bootrom operates in a read-only state. The exploit has allowed for these devices to be perpetually jailbroken on a wide range of iOS versions, allowing users to modify the iOS file system.

MacDailyNews Take: Still rocking an iPhone X or one of these other older products? It’ll soon be time for a new iPhone and/or iPad!

iPhone X debuted in November 2017, seven years before the expected public release of iOS 17. Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. Apple’s vintage and obsolete products list is here.

