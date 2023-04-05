First official Apple Retail Store set to open in India

Apple is set to open its first official retail store – a flagship location called “Apple BKC” – in India’s financial hub of Mumbai.

Apple’s 2021 plans for the launch of its first retail store in the country were delayed due to the various and sundry responses to COVID-19.

Reuters:

The Cupertino, California-based company launched an online retail store in India in 2020. Apple products have been sold in India for years on ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart as well as through resellers. India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market, with nearly 700 million smartphone users.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, this took just about forever, but it’s finally happening and it portends more growth for Apple which should be very good news AAPL shareholders in the long term.

