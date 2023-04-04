Apple’s Weather app is again working for some after 14-hour outage

Apple’s Weather app began experiencing issues Monday at 11 p.m. EDT, according to Apple’s support website. More than 14 hours later, Apple said one of the two issues was resolved.

Joseph Pisani for The Wall Street Journal:

“This service may have been slow or unavailable,” it said, without giving a reason for the outage. An Apple spokeswoman didn’t provide additional details. On social media, people posted screenshots of their weather app earlier in the day with two dashes where the temperature usually is. “We are aware of this and are working to restore service,” Apple responded at the time.

MacDailyNews Note: >According to Apple’s System Status page, “Weather – 1 Issue, 1 Resolved Issue. Issue: Today, 3:54 PM – ongoing. Some users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable. Resolved Issue: Yesterday, 11:00 PM – Today, 1:31 PM. Some users were affected. This service may have been slow or unavailable.” All other Apple apps and services show a green status.

