Masimo and Apple face off in patent trial; Tim Cook may testify

Tuesday, a federal jury in central California will hear noninvasive patient monitoring company Masimo’s claims that Apple stole trade secrets after hiring away two of Masimo’s executives to work on the Apple Watch.

Mohana Ravindranath for Stat:

Masimo has also accused Apple of infringing on patents protecting its blood oxygen-sensing technology. The trial will last 10 days, and may feature testimony from Apple CEO Tim Cook. Masimo scored a win against Apple in January, when a judge with the International Trade Commission ruled that Apple infringed upon Masimo’s pulse oximeter patents. Masimo’s ultimate goal is an import ban on Apple Watches with pulse oximeter sensors. The ITC may finish its investigation into the case later this month. Apple has also been challenged by device company AliveCor, which successfully prompted the ITC to issue an import ban in December. But that ban is suspended until the two companies resolve their patent issues. The ITC has ruled in AliveCor’s favor, but the Patent and Trademark Office has come down on Apple’s side.

MacDailyNews Take: The saga continues. Apple in October 2022 filed a lawsuit against Masimo alleging that that Masimo’s W1 watch copies the design and functionality of the Apple Watch.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.