How to recover deleted messages on iPhone

In Apple’s Messages app, you can recover deleted messages on your iPhone. With Messages in iCloud, anything you delete and recover from iPhone is also deleted and recovered from your other Apple devices where Messages in iCloud is turned on.

Of course, deleting and recovering messages changes only your own Messages conversations, not those of your recipients.

Recover deleted messages on iPhone:

In the Messages conversation list, do one of the following:

• Tap Edit in the top-left corner, then tap Show Recently Deleted.

• Tap Filters in the top-left corner, then tap Recently Deleted.

If you’re in a conversation, tap the Back button to return to the conversation list.

Select the conversations whose messages you want to restore, then tap Recover. Tap Recover Messages.

Note: Any message that you delete from a conversation using “Undo Send” is permanently deleted.

MacDailyNews Note: You can restore messages that you’ve deleted for up to 30 days.

