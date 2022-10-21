Apple sues Masimo for allegedly copying the Apple Watch

Apple has filed a lawsuit against medical tech company Masimo in a Delaware federal court. Apple alleges that the Masimo’s W1 watch copies the design and functionality of the Apple Watch.

Ian Scherr for CNET:

Masimo largely sells devices for hospitals to manage patient care, and earlier this year it bought Sound United, a holding company whose brands include Denon and Polk Audio. In August, Masimo also announced its release of a health watch, the W1, which includes many similar health sensors the Apple Watch has.

An Apple spokesperson said in a statement that it hoped the suit would “protect the innovations we advance on behalf of our customers.”

Masimo sued Apple in 2020, claiming the iPhone maker had stolen its trade secrets and infringed its patents, including for measuring heart rate and blood-oxygen levels. Last year, it also asked the US government to halt imports of Apple Watches that violate its patents.