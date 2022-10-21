Apple iPhone 14 Pro sales seen boosting fiscal Q422 results – analyst

Apple will reveal its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market close on Thursday, October 27th. Apple iPhone 14 Pro sales are seen boosting Apple’s results by analysts.

Analysts polled by FactSet predict Apple earnings of $1.27 a share on sales of $88.7 billion for year-over-year growth of 2% in earnings and 6% in sales.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

For the December quarter, Wall Street sees Apple earnings of $2.11 a share, up a penny from a year earlier, on sales of $126.6 billion, up 2%. A key focus area for investors will be the performance of Apple’s latest smartphones, the iPhone 14 series. Supply chain and retail checks indicate strong sales of the pricier Pro models offset by middling sales of the regular models, analysts say. “We expect this year’s iPhone 14 launch to add some juice to fiscal Q4 revenue,” Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White said in a note to clients Friday. However, he noted that “demand for the new premium iPhones and standard models appears more bifurcated this cycle.”

MacDailyNews Take: Gee, who woulda thunk it?

Apple should have been doing this prior, but it’s good to see some additional differentiation between entry-level and “Pro” iPhone which will, of course, tilt more buyers to iPhone Pro models, increasing Apple’s iPhone ASP. The expected removal of the inelegant kludge (notch) in favor of a more refined pill and hole punch design exclusively in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also help differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro iPhones later this year, moving the mix toward higher-end iPhones. – MacDailyNews, July 6, 2022

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.