Apple’s VP of Industrial Design Evans Hankey to leave the company

Apple’s VP of Industrial Design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company three years after taking the role, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.” Hankey is one of the design team leaders at Apple, alongside Alan Dye. She is primarily focused on hardware design. Dye is Apple’s head of design for software and user interfaces.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Hankey was named to the post in 2019 to replace Jony Ive, the company’s iconic design chief for two decades. Hankey had been at Apple for several years reporting to Ive before taking her current position as vice president of industrial design, but has since reported to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

The departure was announced inside the Cupertino, California-based technology giant this week, with Hankey telling colleagues that she will remain at Apple for the next six months. The company hasn’t named a replacement. Hankey oversees dozens of industrial designers.

Richard Howarth, a key designer on both Ive and Hankey’s teams, briefly held the role of head of industrial design, reporting to Ive, between 2015 and 2017.

“Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple,” a spokesman said in a statement. “The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.”