New iPad’s $9 Apple Pencil Adapter facing 3-4 week shipping delay

Apple this week introduced the new iPad with a USB-C port instead of the previous models’ Lighting port, an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Apple Pencil (1st generation) has a lightning port, but it is compatible with the new iPad via a new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter that’s required for pairing and charging. The new adapter is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $99. For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for $9.

Your Apple Pencil plugs into one end of the adapter and the USB-C Charge Cable from your iPad plugs into the other.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

While the new iPad is set to launch October 26, the adapter is already facing a 3-4 week shipping delay on Apple’s online store in the U.S. for orders placed today. Despite being redesigned with flat edges like other iPad models, the 10th-generation iPad is not compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, likely due to the device having a new landscape FaceTime camera occupying the area where the magnetic connector would normally be for charging the second-generation Apple Pencil.

MacDailyNews Take: Get your orders in before shipping dates slip even further!

