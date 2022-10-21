‘Raymond & Ray’ film, starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, now streaming on Apple TV+

From Apple Studios, “Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the film is produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma,” “Gravity”), Bonnie Curtis (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Albert Nobbs”) and Julie Lynn (“Albert Nobbs,” “To The Bone”), produced through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer executive produce.

“Raymond and Ray” joins an expanding lineup of Apple Original Films including “CODA,” the first film to win all top prizes at Sundance Film Festival and now streaming on Apple TV+; the highly anticipated “Emancipation” from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Finch,” the latest film starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks; the Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris’-starred “Swan Song”; Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, in partnership with A24; “Sharper,” from A24, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; upcoming YA adaptation “The Sky is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel; and more.

“Raymond & Ray” is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

