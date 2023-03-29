iPhone: How to add and transfer eSIMs

The eSIM provides all of the benefits of a SIM without worrying about a physical item. It’s easy to add and transfer eSIMs to your iPhone.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple introduced its support for the eSIM in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, as well as all later models. The support for eSIM and SIM cards varies between models and territories, with some variants offering Dual SIM with one of each type.

An example of an outlier would be mainland China, where you cannot get eSIM on an iPhone, only a model with support for dual nano-SIM cards. However, you can still get an eSIM for a prepaid data plan outside the country that will work within it.

The main benefit of eSIM is the flexibility of using the technology. For example, you can have up to eight eSIMs stored on an iPhone that you can switch between and use two of the phone numbers at the same time.

You can also use a function called eSIM Quick Transfer to shift the eSIM between an old and a new iPhone, so you can get up and running on a new model without needing to contact your carrier.