My Kind of Country: Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves disrupt country music with new Apple TV+ reality show

Earlier this month, Apple TV+ revealed the trailer and 12 innovative artists featured in upcoming eight-part series “My Kind of Country,” from executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves.

“My Kind of Country” is a fresh take on a music competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse artists from around the world. Scouts Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck each handpick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The winner will receive a life-changing experience from Apple, including global exposure across the Apple TV+ and Apple Music platforms.

Julia Dzurillay for Showbiz CheatSheet:

“I do think country music is due for a disruption,” Witherspoon added in an interview with Billboard. “We need to talk about why it’s been a closed-door business for so long. I think it’s the voice of the working people, whether that means you live in India, Africa, China, Japan… I think storytelling is storytelling, and we are here to promote great storytellers.” Musgraves will also make an appearance as herself, offering insight into her experience in the country industry. The series features four contestants from the United States, as well as five artists from South Africa, two from India, and one from Mexico. “It’s been really cool for me to be part of this because, since day one, it’s been really important for me to keep reaching out globally, to try to find the people that connect with my music across the world,” Musgraves said in the same…

