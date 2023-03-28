Apple’s macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4 fix a slew of security exploits

Your Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV each just got even more secure – as long as you’ve updated to the latest operating systems for each that Apple released Monday: macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4, respectively.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

iOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4 fix dozens of security breaches that could be used by hackers. For example, one of the exploits related to accessibility features could lead to third-party apps accessing information about users’ contacts. Another more serious exploit could let apps access sensitive user data. Other exploits affected parts of the system like Apple Neural Engine, Calendar, Camera, CarPlay, Bluetooth, Find My, iCloud, Photos, Podcasts, and Safari. Apple also fixed exploits found in the kernel, which could lead to arbitrary code execution without the user’s knowledge. It’s worth noting that since all of Apple’s operating systems share code, some of the patches are applied across iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple has also released updates for older versions of iOS, macOS, and Studio Display Firmware with security patches.

MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t already, update your Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TV units ASAP.

