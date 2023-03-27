Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4

Apple on Monday released macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, tvOS 16.4, and HomePod 16.4 Software 16.4.

The macOS Ventura 13.3 update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

• 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

• Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image

• Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

• Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards

• New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba

• Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

• VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

• Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding

• Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

• Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using Finder

The iOS 16.4 update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

• 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

• Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

• Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

• Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

• VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

• Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

• Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

• Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

• Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

The watchOS 9.4 update includes improvements to Apple Watch and brings features to new regions.

• Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

• Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

• AFib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine

The tvOS 16.4 > update includes the following:

• This update adds Dim Flashing Lights, an accessibility option to automatically dim the display of video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected, and includes performance and stability improvements.

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Note: Apple on Monday also released HomePod 16.4 Software for the HomePod and HomePod mini which adds stability and performance improvements to the ‌HomePod‌.

HomePod updates are installed automatically unless disabled.

To performa a HomePod Software update manually:

Open the Home app. Tap on the “three-dots” icon in the upper right corner. Tap on Home Settings. Scroll down to Software Update. Tap “Software Update.”

