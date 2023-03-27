Apple reveals release date for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio

Apple Original Films announced today that Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon” will first be released exclusively in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, limited on Friday, October 6, and wide on Friday, October 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ just over three years ago. In addition to Apple making history as the first streaming service to land the Academy Award for Best Picture with "CODA," Apple Original Film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" also recently earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short. "Killers of the Flower Moon" will premiere alongside upcoming Apple Original Films including "Napoleon," the upcoming film starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix from Academy Award nominated-director Ridley Scott and produced by Scott and Academy Award nominee Kevin Walsh; the star-studded spy thriller "Argylle," with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson; the broadly praised "Tetris," which stars Taron Egerton and recently held its world premiere at SXSW; acclaimed documentary "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie"; feature documentary and Sundance selection "Underrated: Stephen Curry"; "Ghosted," a high-concept romantic action adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas; "Blitz," from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen; an untitled Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and more.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

