Apple CEO Tim Cook praises China’s innovation, long history with the company during Beijing visit

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday used his first public remarks on his visit to China to praise the country for its rapid innovation and its long history with the U.S.-based firm, according to local media reports.

Reuters:

Cook is in Beijing to attend the China Development Forum, a government-organised event being held again in full force after the country ended its COVID controls late last year. Besides Cook, the event is being attended by senior government officials as well as CEOs of firms such as Pfizer and BHP. “Innovation is developing rapidly in China and I believe it will further accelerate,” Cook was quoted by The Paper news outlet as saying. His visit comes at a time of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and as Apple has been looking to reduce its supply chain reliance on China and moving production to new up and coming centres such as India. Last year, production at the world’s largest iPhone factory run by Apple supplier Foxconn was heavily disrupted after China’s zero-COVID policies fuelled worker unrest.

MacDailyNews Take: Sending armies of student IP thieves into compliant, soft, weak companies like Apple and U.S. higher education institutions — both of which are defenseless due to decades of crippling political correctness — is not innovative, but it certainly has a long history.

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, February 1, 2022:

The Chinese government’s disregard for global leadership norms, ruthless hunger for economic superiority, and desire to influence American politics make it a threat to U.S. national security, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on January 31. The threat’s complexity is rooted in the intrinsic entanglement of the American and Chinese economies, which is fueled by a high U.S. demand for Chinese-made products and a steady exchange of students between American and Chinese borders. Wray stressed that China has pulled no punches about capitalizing on this interconnectedness to chase economic superiority. “When we tally up what we see in our investigations — over 2,000 of which are focused on the Chinese government trying to steal our information or technology — there is just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, our innovation, and our economic security than China,” – F.B.I. Director Christopher Wray, January 31 2022

Hopefully, Cook is now just in the mode of blowing smoke up the CCP’s collective wazoo, buying as much time as he can so he can belatedly fix his mistake and diversify Apple’s production out from under the thumb of CCP-controlled China.

See also: Tim Cook firmly latched Apple onto China’s CCP teat. What’s his plan for weaning it off? – November 2, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.