Chinese national admits to stealing Apple autonomous vehicle trade secrets

A former Apple engineer on Monday pled guilty to criminal charges that he stole the company’s proprietary intellectual property before starting a job at a Chinese autonomous vehicle company.

Zhang Xiaolang, who was arrested in July 2018 on his way to catch a plane to China, admitted to one count of trade-secret theft at a hearing Monday in federal court in San Jose, California, according to the court’s electronic docket. A judge ordered his plea agreement to be filed under seal from public view and set Zhang’s sentencing for Nov. 14.

Back in 2018, Reuters reported that the charges filed in U.S. federal court alleged that Zhang disclosed intentions to work for a Chinese electric car startup and booked a last-minute flight to China after downloading the plan for a circuit board for a self-driving car.

In 2019, another Chinese national was charged with stealing Apple’s autonomous vehicle trade secrets. Jizhong Chen was charged with stealing proprietary information from the company’s self-driving car project while applying to work for a Chinese rival.

A search of a hard drive owned by Chen found thousands of sensitive Apple documents along with 100 photos taken inside the company’s self-driving facility, according to an FBI affidavit.

Chen has pleaded not guilty and the case is still pending.

