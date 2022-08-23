Why Apple’s iPhone 14 series will be a smashing success

Apple is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series in early September, with the new lineup expected to go on sale a week later. The Motley Fool’s Harsh Chauhan looks at the two reasons why Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 will set the sales registers ringing.

Harsh Chauhan for The Motley Fool:

One reason why Apple has been able to defy the smartphone slowdown is because of a large installed base of users that are in an upgrade window. Last month, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives estimated that there are 240 million iPhone users in Apple’s installed base that haven’t upgraded their devices in three and a half years. These users are likely using the iPhone XR (launched in September 2018) or older devices from Apple.

As a result, a large chunk of Apple’s installed base of 1 billion iPhones is yet to be 5G-enabled, as the iPhone 12 lineup launched in 2020 was the first from the company’s stable to support the latest wireless standard.

The smartphone sales trends in 2022 so far indicate that Apple may have been attracting more users from the Android ecosystem. CFO Luca Maestri indicated the same on Apple’s July earnings conference call: “We also attracted a record number of switchers for the June quarter, with strong double-digit year-over-year growth.”

There is one big reason why Apple has been able to attract users from the Android ecosystem. The advent of 5G smartphones has led to an increase in the average selling price of smartphones. As a result, customers in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are buying iPhones even though they may be more expensive than their Android rivals in those markets.