Apple said to unveil HomePod with 7-inch display in first half of 2024

Tianma is set to debut in Apple’s supply chain, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who predicts that Apple will unveil a new HomePod featuring a 7-inch display in 1H24, with Tianma as the exclusive panel supplier.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Medium:

I predict that Apple will unveil a redesigned HomePod featuring a 7-inch panel in 1H24, with Tianma as the exclusive panel supplier. The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy. Tianma’s long-term prospects in Apple’s supply chain look promising. It’s poised to follow the growth path of BYD Electronics or BOE by starting with low-end products and gradually increasing its shipment allocation, and obtaining higher-end products through technology capacility upgrades. Tianma’s next orders from Apple may be iPad panels if the shipment goes well.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is reportedly developing a device that combines an iPad with a smart speaker that can be used to control various IoT devices and also, potentially, conduct FaceTime chats, among other uses.

Last June, Tianma announced it would be constructing a full-process test line for Micro-LED based products, including the mass transfer process to display module in Xiamen, Fujian, China.

