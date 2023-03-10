Gene Munster: Will Apple Car see the light of day?

Ahead of the Apple annual shareholder meeting scheduled for March 10, 2023 at 9am PT / 12pm ET, Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster has taken an inventory of recent analyst and investor commentary. There are two things that Munster feels are missing. First, Apple’s strength of product demand and favorable economics despite the macro. Second, Apple’s wide diversity across product lines, sectors, geographies, and currencies, which affords investors the safety of a consumer staples company. Munster also has one question to ask management at the meeting: Will Apple Car see the light of day?
Gene Munster for Deepwater Asset Management:
Last December Bloomberg published a story detailing that Project Titan, Apple’s autonomous vehicle, will be delayed, again. The Bloomberg reporting — which I believe to be accurate — begs the question: Will the Apple Car see the light of day?
There are two reasons why I believe this is the biggest question investors should be asking. First, the concept of the car has fundamentally changed to be more computer-like. Tesla has proven the power of vertically-integrating software, hardware, and services in auto — a playbook that Apple wrote for devices.
Additionally, an Apple-made car will singlehandedly solve their growth challenge. In 2023, the company will hit $415B in revenue and, given the law of large numbers, revenue growth will hover in the mid-single digits if the company continues to pursue products targeted at its existing markets…
The auto market is massive enough to move up Apple’s growth rate. Each year, there are about 75m cars sold globally. Applying a global $32k average selling price (it’s about $46k in the US) suggests that the addressable market is about $2.5T. BMW and Mercedes each hold about 3% global delivery market share. If Apple were to capture 4% of vehicle sales (3m cars) at an average price of $50k per car, that would add $150B a year in revenue. Assuming Apple’s core business grows at 5% over the next 7 years and Apple sells 3m cars in 2030, Project Titan would add 27% to Apple’s overall business in 2030.
MacDailyNews Take: It would be silly for Apple not to take on the automotive market.
Apple Car would be like Germany invading Russia in the winter. The electric car market is no where near the entire car market. The vast majority of car buyers want traditional internal combustion engines and have zero interest in buying an EV. So, we are nearing Peak EV which is only as big as its current small market share because of government mandates and rich liberals willing to pay an enormous premium to virtue signal. Apple would be entering a mature market that is going to get smaller as the rare earth minerals require to run these coal powered cars become prohibitively expensive and the human suffering of the “miners” becomes more well known. One more thing – where are almost all EVs currently made?
Apple has already wasted probably a trillion dollars on this and has nothing to show.
“Amazing. Every word of what you just said is wrong.”
Explain. The words and facts are all true.
The global electric vehicle market saw a 65% YoY growth in 2022 as EV sales climbed over 10.2 million units, .
EVs accounted for over 14% of the world’s passenger vehicle sales in 2022, compared to 9% in 2021.
Tesla market share was 12% in Q4 2022 according to our Passenger Electric Vehicle
Though Tesla remained the top-selling brand in the pure battery EV (BEV) segment.
EV sales are expected to reach nearly 17 million units by the end of 2023.
And that is from just one report and all the ones I could find show market share trending upwards.
All of the major car manufacturers are ramping up EV production and in most cases, commited to going completely electric. Audi, for example, in December said:
“Audi announces it will phase out all global production of vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines by 2033. The automaker says it only will launch new all-electric models from 2026 as part of its Vorsprung 2030 corporate strategy. It is preparing its global facilities for the production of all-electric cars.”
Parent company VW has said they will phase out internal combustion engines in Europe by 2035, with North America and the rest of the world later.
American manufacturers have made similar commitments with a major push to EVs.
So while it won’t happen overnight, like it or not the future is electric so your comment “The vast majority of car buyers want traditional internal combustion engines and have zero interest in buying an EV” is absolutely false. It’s price and range that are holding people back but the truth is, at least when it comes to range the current electric cars will work fine for the sort of driving most people do.
The Apple TV (that “we cracked”)…will it ever see the light of day? This question needs to be answered first, please.