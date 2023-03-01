Apple VP confirms new Apple Silicon Mac Pro is on the way

Apple’s Vice President Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers talks with India Today on Wednesday about the myriad benefits of cutting-edge Apple Silicon chips and how the company is committed to ensure that all its products, including Mac Pro, are powered by Apple Silicon.
“We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple Silicone,” said Borchers. “We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio. We’ve been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that’s something we intend to do.”
Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon, whenever it appears, will be the last in the line of Apple products that have been transitioned to Apple Silicon.
“One of the core advantages we have in developing Apple Silicon is that we’re not thinking about anybody, but our customers,” he said. “And we don’t have to think about who else we’re going to sell that chip to. So we don’t dedicate silicon real estate to things that we might not need to use. Instead, we make our decisions based on what we can meaningfully deliver to a customer.”
It is this luxury of customising chipsets for its own products that gives an edge to Apple compared to companies like Samsung, Lenovo and others that need to use chipsets designed and created by companies like Intel, AMD and Qualcomm for the entire industry.
9 Comments
This is good news, except Apple’s history shows a lack of concern for this market point, with long gaps of little or no real support or innovation. If Apple put only half of the effort in supporting the Mac Pro as the do the iPhone, they might dominate the computer world.
Yep.
The time between the intro of the trashcan MacPro to the current MacPro was eons (4years). And the reliability of the trashcans was terrible. Since the current MacPro was introduced (2019) has been another eon. Studio Mac was a very good intermediate step, but it is still on the M1 chip.
I’m very curious to see how the new Mac Pro will differentiate itself from the Studio, since the M1/2 architecture doesn’t seem to be set up to allow for adding RAM, SSD, or graphics cards. What would be cool would be a 2 or 3 space rack-mount Mac Pro with 2x or 4X the CPU/GPU/RAM as the Studio Mac. (And of course an M2 Ultra!)
You have to admit, the Mac OS products and Apple’s market share of that market, has grown appreciably in the last 2-3 yrs? Could it be better? Sure, but it’s growing and only an idiot wouldn’t be zeroed in on their primary rev producer.
It’s good to remember that Jobs had little concern per market share, no “dominating the computer World”. He, like Borchers above, sought to make things with the customer as priority. No company, no CEO can go wrong with that perspective as basis.
I understand what you’re saying, but in some ways the lack of revenue from the MacPro line has been a self-fulfilling prophecy, or a negative virtuous cycle (a “viceous” cycle?). Apple sees the MacPro isn’t the cash cow that the iPhone is, so they don’t invest in it, don’t update it, and don’t listen to their pro customers. As a result, the sales plummet, then Apple says, “See, that product just doesn’t help our bottom line that much, and our pro customers don’t care about it, so we’re not gonna worry about it that much.”
Some people can walk AND chew gum at the same time.
Exactly, Apple has like $200 BILLION in the bank, absolutely NO reason not to give MacPro full investment of time, people, space, production, and strategic planning. “We’re focusing on the iPhone now.” is a lame excuse for a behemoth like Apple.
Based Apple’s recent releases and the time they are taking with the Mac Pro replacement, I’m expecting big things. The advantage of a their M1/M2 SOC design does not lend itself to expandable RAM or graphic cards so how to serve a market that needs hardware scalability is a challenge they want to solve right and make the right compromises (there are compromises in every design).
He didn’t confirm anything about Mac Pro based on the above, the mention of Mac Pro is not a quote. “We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio.” I expect that there will be a new Mac Pro but it will leave the “I want a modular Mac Pro” crowd fuming because of price and lack of flexibility. The Mac Studio with M2 Extreme will be more than enough for 99.99%.
Right you are.
