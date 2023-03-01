Apple VP confirms new Apple Silicon Mac Pro is on the way

Apple’s Vice President Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers talks with India Today on Wednesday about the myriad benefits of cutting-edge Apple Silicon chips and how the company is committed to ensure that all its products, including Mac Pro, are powered by Apple Silicon.

“We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple Silicone,” said Borchers. “We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio. We’ve been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that’s something we intend to do.”

Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon, whenever it appears, will be the last in the line of Apple products that have been transitioned to Apple Silicon.

“One of the core advantages we have in developing Apple Silicon is that we’re not thinking about anybody, but our customers,” he said. “And we don’t have to think about who else we’re going to sell that chip to. So we don’t dedicate silicon real estate to things that we might not need to use. Instead, we make our decisions based on what we can meaningfully deliver to a customer.”

It is this luxury of customising chipsets for its own products that gives an edge to Apple compared to companies like Samsung, Lenovo and others that need to use chipsets designed and created by companies like Intel, AMD and Qualcomm for the entire industry.