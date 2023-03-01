How to turn off and override Apple’s iPhone ‘Clean Energy Charging’

As of iOS 16.1, with Apple’s “Clean Energy Charging,” your iPhone can electively charge when lower carbon-emission electricity is available which can affect how long it takes to fully charge your iPhone. The good news is that you can override it when needed or simply turn it off.

When Clean Energy Charging is enabled and you connect your iPhone to a charger, your iPhone gets a forecast of the carbon emissions in your local energy grid and uses it to charge your iPhone during times of cleaner energy production.

Clean Energy Charging is available only in the United States and is on by default when you set up your iPhone or after you update to iOS 16.1.

Clean Energy Charging works together with Optimized Battery Charging to learn your charging habits. Clean Energy Charging engages only where you spend the most time and regularly charge your iPhone for long periods of time, such as your home and place of work. The feature doesn’t engage if your charging habits are variable or you’re in a new location, such as when you travel. Because of this and to get the carbon-emission forecast for your area, some location settings must be turned on for Clean Energy Charging to activate. Your iPhone doesn’t send any of the location information that it uses for this feature to Apple.

The following settings are required for Clean Energy Charging to work:

• Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and make sure that Clean Energy Charging is on.

• Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and make sure that Location Services is on.

• Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services and make sure that System Customization is on.

• Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services > Significant Locations and make sure that Significant Locations is on.

You can override Clean Energy Charging:

When Clean Energy Charging suspends charging, a notification on the Lock Screen says when your iPhone will be fully charged. If you need to have your iPhone fully charged sooner, touch and hold the notification and then tap Charge Now.

How to turn off Clean Energy Charging: Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and turn off Clean Energy Charging.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.