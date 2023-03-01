How to turn off and override Apple’s iPhone ‘Clean Energy Charging’

As of iOS 16.1, with Apple’s “Clean Energy Charging,” your iPhone can electively charge when lower carbon-emission electricity is available which can affect how long it takes to fully charge your iPhone. The good news is that you can override it when needed or simply turn it off.
When Clean Energy Charging is enabled and you connect your iPhone to a charger, your iPhone gets a forecast of the carbon emissions in your local energy grid and uses it to charge your iPhone during times of cleaner energy production.
Clean Energy Charging is available only in the United States and is on by default when you set up your iPhone or after you update to iOS 16.1.
Clean Energy Charging works together with Optimized Battery Charging to learn your charging habits. Clean Energy Charging engages only where you spend the most time and regularly charge your iPhone for long periods of time, such as your home and place of work. The feature doesn’t engage if your charging habits are variable or you’re in a new location, such as when you travel. Because of this and to get the carbon-emission forecast for your area, some location settings must be turned on for Clean Energy Charging to activate. Your iPhone doesn’t send any of the location information that it uses for this feature to Apple.
The following settings are required for Clean Energy Charging to work:
• Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and make sure that Clean Energy Charging is on.
• Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and make sure that Location Services is on.
• Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services and make sure that System Customization is on.
• Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services > Significant Locations and make sure that Significant Locations is on.
You can override Clean Energy Charging:
When Clean Energy Charging suspends charging, a notification on the Lock Screen says when your iPhone will be fully charged. If you need to have your iPhone fully charged sooner, touch and hold the notification and then tap Charge Now.
How to turn off Clean Energy Charging: Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and turn off Clean Energy Charging.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
5 Comments
Does it check if it is cloudy or no wind to generate power in the generator’s location?
If not, this is just another useless virtue signaling PR stunt.
I would suspect it uses statistically analyzed data to choose the most likely time frames. But maybe weather is factored in too. Or will be one day. Regardless, it is a nice feature with virtuous intent.
It’s a fake shark that Apple jumped anyhow…
thinking is not your strong suit.
It’s a SCAM. Tim Cook is incapable of independent thought. Apple will be far better off without him when he finally goes.
Neil Winton worked as a journalist at Reuters for 32 years, including a stint in the 1990s as a global Science and Technology Correspondent. This gave him a unique perspective on the debate over climate change.
In the 1990s, climate change hysteria was still manageable. There were ample voices questioning the growing narrative about CO2 generated by human industrial activity being the major cause of rising temperatures. But in the last two decades, “science” has taken a back seat to activism.
Winton points out that temperatures have been rising for 10,000 years since the end of the last ice age. And that increase has been uneven, with warming stopping, retreating, and starting again. Winton also points out that even climate “deniers” agree with that postulate.
But where skeptics wholeheartedly disagree is with the idea of a “climate crisis.” It’s one of two little-known facts that the media fails to report on.
Daily Sceptic:
The other little-known fact — something that only a close reading of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports would reveal — is that while 90% of climate scientists agree the climate is warming, far fewer are sure that CO2 is the culprit.
It’s even worse in the American media as statements about climate change are published uncritically as scientific facts. Part of the problem is the dearth of reporters trained as climate scientists or scientists in general.
It’s now derisively referred to as “bothsiderism”: carefully giving both — or all — sides of a debate while allowing the reader to draw their own conclusions. Winton points out that this used to be a fundamental tenet of Reuters journalism that has now disappeared.
With politicians and media conglomerates pushing the climate change agenda, it’s safe to say that the global warming narrative is set in stone and will be impossible to stop. All we can do is continue to push back with the facts and hope that the worst of what’s being proposed goes by the wayside.
— Rick Moran, February 26, 2023