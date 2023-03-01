Apple TV+ announces six new episodes of ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart,’ premiering March 3rd

Apple today announced new episodes of the Apple TV+ original series “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” Returning Friday, March 3rd and airing weekly, the second season continues with six all-new episodes on topics including topics including crime, defense policy, inflation, “the backsliding of democracy,” and more.

Upcoming interviews include Stewart sitting down with General David Petraeus to discuss defense; State Senator Natham Dahm (R-OK) about crimes and guns; Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) about prison reform and rehabilitation, and for the first time ever the series will travel abroad for Stewart to speak with foreign policy leaders.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, Chris McShane and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers, and Kris Acimovic is head writer.

MacDailyNews Take: This weak six episode order reeks of contract fulfillment.

“As per the teaser trailer, The Problem With Jon Stewart is that he’s/it’s not funny.” – MacDailyNews, August 5, 2021

See also: ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ on Apple TV+ is that it’s a flop – April 18, 2022

