Apple Original Films unveils trailer for ‘Tetris,’ new thriller starring Taron Egerton

Today Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated thriller, “Tetris,” starring Taron Egerton.

“Tetris” tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, “Tetris” is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.

“Tetris” is directed by Jon S. Baird from a script by Noah Pink. The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik and Gregor Cameron, with Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Iain Mackenzie, Noah Pink, Taron Egerton, Danny Cohen, Amanda Ghost, Vince Holden, Henk Rogers, Alexey Pajitnov and Maya Rogers executive producing.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 322 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and last year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

