Parallels now supports Windows 11 Pro on Apple Silicon Macs

Virtualization software Parallels for Mac now supports Windows 11 Pro on Apple Silicon Macs, with Microsoft now officially allowing the app to use the ARM-based version of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple silicon Mac users can access the Windows 11 platform on their machines using Parallels, and as it is an authorized solution from Microsoft, IT administrators can install the Arm-based version of Windows 11 on employee Macs. Parallels is well-known virtualization software that allows Windows apps and desktops to be used on Mac machines. Apple used to have its own Boot Camp solution, but Boot Camp is not available on Apple silicon Macs, leaving virtualization software as the only option for Mac owners who need to access Windows content.

