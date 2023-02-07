Apple releases new MagSafe Duo firmware

Apple on Tuesday released updated firmware (version 10M3063) for the MagSafe Duo charger that charges Apple Watch and MagSafe-compatible iPhone models.

The ‌‌‌MagSafe‌‌‌ Duo needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for the firmware update to initiate.

MacDailyNews Note: To check your firmware, in your iPhone’s Settings app: General > About > Apple MagSafe Charger.

The new version number for the latest MagSafe Duo firmware is 256.1067.0 (it was 186.0.0.0 prior).

