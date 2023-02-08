Apple to reissue rebuilt HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.4

In iOS 16.4, Apple will reissue its rebuilt HomeKit architecture that the company was forced to pulled in December due to widespread issues.
Backend code indicates that Apple is ready to re-introduce the updated Home architecture that was released with the iOS 16.2 update, only to be pulled a week after launch because of bugs and installation issues.
At the time, Apple said the removal was temporary… [now] new code references discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (@nicolas09F9) indicate that the architecture will indeed return with the release of iOS 16.4, beginning with the first beta that could arrive as soon as this week.
Apple says that the update improves the reliability and efficiency of communication between smart home accessories and Apple devices, and it is something that Apple has been working on since iOS 16 was announced at WWDC in June 2022.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple promises that the upgrade will offer more reliable and more efficient Home architecture. (You go first this time!)
1 Comment
16.3 is a bad update. I lost most of my functionality on my apps and most of all the way CarPlay interact with all of my apps. And I looked for app updates maybe one or two on the iPhone but nothing for CarPlay. Get 16.4 asap.