Apple to reissue rebuilt HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.4

In iOS 16.4, Apple will reissue its rebuilt HomeKit architecture that the company was forced to pulled in December due to widespread issues.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Backend code indicates that Apple is ready to re-introduce the updated Home architecture that was released with the iOS 16.2 update, only to be pulled a week after launch because of bugs and installation issues.

At the time, Apple said the removal was temporary… [now] new code references discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (@nicolas09F9) indicate that the architecture will indeed return with the release of iOS 16.4, beginning with the first beta that could arrive as soon as this week.

Apple says that the update improves the reliability and efficiency of communication between smart home accessories and Apple devices, and it is something that Apple has been working on since iOS 16 was announced at WWDC in June 2022.