Apple expands testing of Apple Pay Later service to retail employees

Apple Pay Later will provide Americans with a seamless and secure way to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees of any kind. Apple has now expanded testing of the Apple Pay Later service to its retail employees in America.

Built into Apple Wallet and designed with users’ financial health in mind, Apple Pay Later makes it easy to view, track, and repay Apple Pay Later payments within Wallet. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later when they are checking out with Apple Pay, or in Wallet. This year, Apple Pay Later will be available everywhere Apple Pay is accepted online or in-app, using the Mastercard network.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The tech giant contacted retail staffers this week to offer them a test version of the service, according to Apple workers who asked not to be identified. The service was first announced last June and was planned to be released last September as part of iOS 16. Instead, it was delayed until 2023 after technical challenges, Bloomberg previously reported. The service will run on a new financial platform that Apple designed for in-house initiatives. The company also has been developing a version of the service called Apple Pay Monthly Installments, working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., that will split up the cost of large transactions over several months with interest. That offering hasn’t been announced yet. To launch Apple Pay Later, the iPhone maker set up a wholly owned subsidiary called Apple Financing LLC. That allows the Cupertino, California-based company to handle lending itself, sidestepping partners.

MacDailyNews Take: In June 2019, Apple ramped up testing of Apple Card, its digital-first credit card with Goldman Sachs, by expanding its use to the company’s retail employees in America.

