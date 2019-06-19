Apple Card testing ramps up, expanding to tens of thousands of retail workers

Mark Gurman and Julie Verhage report for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. is ramping up a test of a digital-first credit card with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. by expanding its use to tens of thousands of the iPhone maker’s U.S. retail employees.

The Cupertino, California-based company this week launched an internal beta program for the Apple Card with its retail workers, according to people familiar with the initiative. The move marks the first major trial for the card, which has been used for several weeks by a far smaller set of Apple corporate and Goldman employees. Apple has about 70,000 retail employees globally and more than half of its locations are in the United States… Apple has asked employees not to discuss the card, although they are allowed to use it publicly to make purchases… Apple employees are testing the Apple Card in the Wallet app on iOS 12.4 and iOS 13. IOS 12.4 is expected to roll out this summer and include support for the Apple Card…

The credit card is scheduled to launch first in the U.S. in the next few months, but Apple has began discussing an expansion into Europe with financial regulators, a person familiar with the talks said.