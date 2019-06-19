iPadOS 13: How to use a mouse with your iPad

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

While it’s not enabled by default, Apple has brought the long-awaited mouse support to iPad with iPadOS 13.

The first release of iPadOS will bring mouse support as an accessibility feature. It’s easy to pair a device and enable mouse functionality and iPads even work with custom shortcut buttons on mice like Logitech’s MX Master 2S.

When Assistive Touch is turned on and a mouse is paired, your iPad will show a circular cursor…