iPadOS 13: How to use a mouse with your iPad

iPadOS 13's mouse pointer is a round grey target for Accessibility users
iPadOS 13’s mouse pointer is a round grey target for Accessibility users (image: 9to5Mac)

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

While it’s not enabled by default, Apple has brought the long-awaited mouse support to iPad with iPadOS 13.

The first release of iPadOS will bring mouse support as an accessibility feature. It’s easy to pair a device and enable mouse functionality and iPads even work with custom shortcut buttons on mice like Logitech’s MX Master 2S.

When Assistive Touch is turned on and a mouse is paired, your iPad will show a circular cursor…

MacDailyNews Take: How soon until the iPadOS mouse pointer hacks begin to appear (black arrow with a white border, please), if they haven’t already? (If they have, please let us know below!)

