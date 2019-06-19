iPadOS 13: How to use a mouse with your iPad

While it’s not enabled by default, Apple has brought the long-awaited mouse support to iPad with iPadOS 13.
The first release of iPadOS will bring mouse support as an accessibility feature. It’s easy to pair a device and enable mouse functionality and iPads even work with custom shortcut buttons on mice like Logitech’s MX Master 2S.
When Assistive Touch is turned on and a mouse is paired, your iPad will show a circular cursor…
MacDailyNews Take: How soon until the iPadOS mouse pointer hacks begin to appear (black arrow with a white border, please), if they haven’t already? (If they have, please let us know below!)