Mac search shootout: Alfred 4 vs. Apple’s Spotlight

Gabe Weatherhead for Macdrifter:

If you want to spend more time typing on your keyboard and less time fiddling with your mouse, I highly recommend Alfred as a file navigator and replacement for Spotlight.1 The latest Alfred update brings some minor improvements like placeholder variables for text expansion, new workflow actions, and some better file handling options.

I’m not even really into building Alfred workflows and I still think it’s worth the money. I mostly use Keyboard Maestro for complex workflows on the Mac but if you want to build your own tricks in Alfred, it’s pretty easy.

I’ve used Alfred for several years and it’s tedious to use a Mac without it. There’s also the excellent Launchbar by Objective Development or even Keyboard Maestro. They are all more functional than Spotlight.