Bring your own iPhone to Sprint, get unlimited plan for $25 per month

Christine McKee for AppleInsider:

Sprint has unveiled what is one of the most aggressive deals on unlimited wireless service we’ve seen to date. Bring your own device to Sprint, whether it be the latest iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, and get unlimited service for just $25 per month. Looking for a new device? Shoppers can also pick up a new iPhone with the Kickstart Unlimited plan.

With no annual contract, this Sprint deal delivers the lowest price on unlimited wireless service from a top carrier with no strings attached. And you don’t have to purchase a new device to take advantage of the promotion. You can easily bring your CDMA-compatible iPhone XS or iPhone XR to Sprint and sign up for the $25 per month Unlimited Kickstart special…