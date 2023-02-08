Apple TV+ announces season three renewal for ‘Tehran,’ with Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie set to join award-winning series

Apple TV+ today announced that its international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller “Tehran” has been renewed for a third season, and that multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie (“House M.D.,” “The Night Manager,” “Roadkill”) is set to join the ensemble cast. Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, season three of “Tehran” is now in production.

After its global debut on Apple TV+ last summer, which featured Glenn Close, the second season of “Tehran” was hailed as “nail-biting,” “thrilling” and “one of the most suspenseful Israeli shows ever made.” Season three of “Tehran” will expand its cast with Hugh Laurie in the role of Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector. Laurie will star alongside Niv Sultan, who will reprise her widely acclaimed role as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei.

“Tehran” follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

Seasons one and two of “Tehran” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

“Tehran” is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, who also serves as co-creator. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Moshe Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

The third season of the series will join a growing number of Apple Originals hailing from award-winning global storytellers, including season three of bilingual comedy series “Acapulco”; “Slow Horses,” the acclaimed international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; “Pachinko,” the AFI Award-winning drama series based on the acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; action-thriller “Echo 3,” set between South America and the U.S., and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; new stories from the multi-Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj; upcoming “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone, and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 319 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.