Apple adds iOS 16.2 Home architecture update to internal list of major issues

Indicating iOS 16.2’s Home architecture update caused widespread and systemic issues to users’ HomeKit devices and setup, Apple has marked it as a major issue by adding it to an internal list of issues typically only reserved for widespread and noteworthy problems.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 16.2, which included an option for users to update their Home app to a new, more “stable” architecture. Apple previewed the new architecture in June, and it was offered as a user-initiated option for users as an update to the Home app following iOS 16.2’s release. Despite Apple claiming the update would improve the Home app experience, a significant amount of users reported their ‌HomeKit‌ devices, scenes, and setups were broken after the update. The widespread issues caused by the update forced Apple to ultimately pull the upgrade, saying it would return in the future. Now, MacRumors has learned Apple has added the Home app update to a database of both hardware and software issues internally, a rare move for a software-related problem.

MacDailyNews Take: Now, to be fair, this is only because iOS 16.2’s new Home architecture upgrade is trash.

Last week, Apple temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new Home architecture. “The option to upgrade will return soon,” the company says in a support document.

