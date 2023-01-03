Apple Watch Ultra said to sport microLED display in 2024

Haitong International Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu on Monday said Apple will likely release the first Apple Watch with a microLED display in 2024.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said a new high-end Apple Watch will likely adopt a larger 2.1-inch micro-LED display measured diagonally, which would allow for increased brightness compared to current Apple Watch models with OLED displays. This model would presumably be a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which launched last September and has a 1.92-inch display.

MacDailyNews Take: microLEDs offer excellent color gamut, high luminance, a wide viewing angle, notably low power consumption, high dynamic range, high contrast, and transparency vs. LCD and OLED. The ability to control each pixel for local dimming and brightening offers significant advantages. microLEDs offer long lifetime and work well even in extreme weather – in other words: perfect for Apple Watch Ultra!

