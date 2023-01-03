Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ now running at nearly full capacity – Chinese state media

Foxconn’s “iPhone City” in central China was running at 90% of planned production capacity at the end of December, Chinese state media (Henan Daily) reported Tuesday.

Wayne Chang and Juliana Liu for CNN:

It cited an interview with Wang Xue, deputy general manager of the facility, which is also known as iPhone city.

“At the moment, the order books look good, and the orders will peak from now until a few months after Chinese New Year,” he was quoted as saying. The Lunar New Year will begin on January 22.

The Henan Daily separately quoted an executive responsible for Foxconn’s logistics as saying that, in the first two days of January, the volume of inbound and outbound shipments had reached the highest level in a year.

The report of a nearly full resumption of production comes one month after China abruptly ended three years of pandemic controls, setting off a huge wave of Covid infections.