Beleaguered Dell to axe 6,650 jobs amid uncertain market future

Beleaguered PC assembler Dell is slashing some 6,650 jobs, or 5% of it’s workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market, rampant inflation, and a looming recession.

Eva Mathews for Reuters:

The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates. Dell had already rolled out cost-cutting moves such as a hiring pause and limits on travel as it dealt with a post-pandemic collapse in PC sales, which account more than half of its revenue. “It was only a matter of time before the wave of tech layoffs reached Dell’s shores, given how sensitive the company is to both consumer and corporate confidence,” said Susannah Streeter, markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

MacDailyNews Take: Now, to be fair, this is only happening because beleaguered Dell makes consumer-grade junk and their customer demographics are crap.

Apple is best-positioned to weather inflation and recession due to its superior customer demographics. – MacDailyNews, February 3, 2023

We’ve been covering Apple in these pages for over 20 years and have seen Apple perform through multiple recessions.

It’s the non-Apple tech companies that are most at risk during a consumer spending slowdown since their consumers have less, and/or are less willing, to spend. Apple will be just fine, even in a recession. And, during any stock price declines, Apple’s massive buyback plan will be even more effective in retiring shares and providing support for shareholders. – MacDailyNews, October 4, 2022

Apple’s consumer demographics suggest that it could be resilient, even amid inflation. Plus, a very strong profit margin gives the company plenty of flexibility to absorb rising prices should the need arise. – MacDailyNews, November, 11, 2022

The most inflation- and recession-resistant big tech company is Apple, thanks to its superior customer demographics. – MacDailyNews, October 27, 2022

Apple iPhone customers are the most recession-proof smartphone buyers. — MacDailyNews, September 7, 2022

The same goes for Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple Services customers in personal computers, tablet computers, smartwatches, and subscriptions, respectively. – MacDailyNews, October 13, 2022

When your money becomes a greater concern, you want to spend it wisely… If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. Further, if it’s not an iPhone Pro, it’s not an iPhone Pro. – MacDailyNews, October 27, 2022

See also: Apple’s indomitable Mac keeps gaining market share at the expense of x86-based vendors – January 19, 2023

