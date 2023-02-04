In celebration of Myst’s 30th anniversary, “Myst Mobile,” a fully 3D version of “Myst,” is coming to iPhones and iPads with A12 bionic chips and newer.

From @cyanworlds, Myst Mobile, the mobile port of their legendary game Myst, is coming to iOS 📱 Visit the intriguing Myst Island, stunning and mysterious in equal measure, where a story of ruthless betrayal awaits 🏝️ Press/Creators: email in bio for review code etc. pic.twitter.com/DcLux4KqWu — Kris Wingfield-Bennett ♻️ (@kriswb) February 2, 2023

MacDailyNews Note: Release date TBA.

“The title is a port of the 2021 remastered original, which has been available to play on PC and Oculus headsets,” AppleInsider reports. “Myst Mobile will be available to download for free, allowing players to explore the game’s first location without restriction. To unlock the rest of the game, it will cost $14.99.”

